‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae Says ‘Internet Culture Is So Weird & Malicious’

Issa Rae has learned how to navigate social media.

Rae, 36, tells Rolling Stone about her experiences as a consumer and personality on social media, and early professional mistakes in the publication’s latest cover.

Issa Rae. Photo: Dana Scruggs/Rolling Stone — Photo: Dana Scruggs/Rolling Stone

“I just feel super-protective of any relationship I’m in,” Rae dishes. “That’s come from observing and making fun of people over the years who broadcast the most intimate parts of their relationships, then are left with egg on their face.”

“I know how I am as a consumer,” she explains. “I had the foresight to shield myself from what anybody who was looking for anything on me would try to find, because I know this culture. Internet culture is so weird and malicious. I’ve just worked really hard to protect myself from the ugliest parts of it.”

Rae also laughed about her mistakes as a young professional in the entertainment industry. The first script she wrote was submitted as part of an application ABC writers program.

“My mom drove me because I missed the postmark deadline,” Rae recalls. “I put the little envelope under the door and then I got feedback a couple months later… [It] was basically like, ‘This is laced with profanity,’” she says, laughing harder now. “Like, it’s ABC! What was I thinking?”