Katy Perry Says ‘Social Media Is Trash’ And ‘The Decline Of Human Civilization’

Katy Perry is over social media.

Perry, 36, used social media as a vehicle to promote her disdain for the current online experience. The “Roar” singer said “social media is trash” and called it “the decline of human civilization.”

This is not the first time Perry has taken aim at social media. Back in 2018, she

“A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life,” she told Refinery29. “We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture — it’s not good for us as a society.”

“I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it,” she asserted. “We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”