Dylan O’Brien Has Horrific Visions In The Trailer For ‘Flashback’

Dylan O’Brien is seeing things in the new trailer for the tortuous thriller “Flashback”.

In the film, which was previously known as “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell”, Dylan stars as Fredrick, a seemingly ordinary young man is living his best life when he starts to have weird visions about Cindy (Maika Monroe), a former high school classmate who vanished. Spooked by the visions, Fredrick reaches out to his old drug-taking buddies as they rediscover the drug Mercury — the mysterious mind-bending substance they used to get high on in high school. Deciding the only way to get to the bottom of the mystery of Cindy’s disappearance is with a drug trip, Fredrick drops Mercury to dive back into his repressed memories.

RELATED: Dylan O’Brien Admits He Gets ‘Anxiety’ Before Performing Stunts Following 2016 On-Set Accident

Co-starring Emory Cohen, Keir Gilchrist, and Hannah Gross, “Flashback” arrives on VOD on June 4.