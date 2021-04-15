Prince William And Prince Harry Will Not Walk Side By Side At Prince Philip’s Funeral

The order of processions was announced Thursday and it was revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk side by side during any part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Peter Philips will walk between the brothers as the procession follows a Land Rover carrying Prince Philip’s remains from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

RELATED: The Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Prince Philip Following His Death

Princess Anne and Prince Charles will lead the procession, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

William will once again stand beside Peter Philips during the second procession at St. George’s Chapel, while Harry will be flanked by the Earl of Snowdon.

The news comes amid an ongoing rift between the two brothers, which Harry confirmed while sitting down with wife Meghan Markle for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

RELATED: Charles And Camilla Make Emotional Appearance To View Tributes Left For Prince Philip

The funeral service will begin with a national minute’s silence at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault in St. George’s Chapel.

After the Queen banned royals from wearing military attire, family members will instead wear morning suits with medals.

RELATED: The BBC Responds After Receiving Over 100,000 Complaints Due To Blanket Coverage Of Prince Philip’s Death

Other royals who will attend the ceremony include the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duchess of Cambridge, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie, and Mrs. Jack Brooksbank & Mr. Jack Brooksbank.