Gal Gadot Says Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Performance Was Inspired By Princess Diana

Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince was inspired by Princess Diana.

The “Wonder Woman” star says the late Princess Di’s “compassion” is something she tried to channel in her superhero role.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana… and there was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people,” the actress, 35, revealed during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! event. “And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”

Gadot said it was this quality and others that made the character relatable, as well as “her vulnerabilities and heart.”

The Israeli actress will again reprise her Wonder Woman role in a third solo movie and the next “Justice League” film.