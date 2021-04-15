Creative Furniture Gets Pushed To The Limit In ‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Designing new furniture takes a special kind of creativity.

On Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres shared the trailer for her new reality competition series “Ellen’s Next Great Designer”.

“Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love furniture,” the host says in the trailer.

The show brings together seven of the most talented up-and-coming designers in America to compete for a grand prize of $100,000 in a series of furniture design challenges.

Along with DeGeneres’s appearances on the show, her friend and actor Scott Foley will serve as host and judge.

Joining Foley as judges in the competition are renowned interior designer Brigette Romanek and award-winning contemporary artist and designer Fernando Mastrangelo.

The six-episode series premieres Thursday, April 22.