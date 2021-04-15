Justin Bieber Thinks ‘So Many Pastors Put Themselves On This Pedestal’

Bieber, 27, analyzed church pastors in a new interview with GQ. The devout singer-songwriter says many pastors let their role go to their head.

“I think so many pastors put themselves on this pedestal,” Bieber asserted. “Church can be surrounded around the man, the pastor, the guy, and it’s like, ‘This guy has this ultimate relationship with God that we all want but we can’t get because we’re not this guy…’ That’s not the reality, though. The reality is, every human being has the same access to God.”

That being said, Bieber has a lot of praise for his pastor Judah Smith at the celebrity-beloved Churchome.

“He put our relationship first,” he explained. “It was something I always dreamed of because my family was broken… My whole life, I had a broken family. And so I was just attracted to a family that eats dinners together, laughs together, talks together.”

The criticism of pastors likely refers to former Hillsong megachurch pastor Carl Lentz, whom Bieber once considered a close friend.