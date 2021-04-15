An Alternate History Comes To Life In ‘The Underground Railroad’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Colson Whitehead’s acclaimed novel is coming to the screen.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first full trailer for “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins’ limited series adaptation of “The Underground Railroad”.

The 10-episode series tells the story of Cora Randall, played by newcomer Thuso Mbedu, who makes an escape from enslavement on a Georgia plantation via the rumoured Underground Railroad.

But rather than a metaphor, Cora discovers the railroad is real, dug out and built beneath the soil to aid in the safe passage to freedom.

Cora’s journey takes her from state to state as she attempts to realize a new life she never thought possible, all while being chased by a bounty hunter played by Joel Edgerton.

With all 10 episodes directed by Jenkins, the series also stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

“The Underground Railroad” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.