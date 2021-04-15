Steve-O Chugs An Entire Bottle Of Hot Sauce On ‘Hot Ones’

Steve-O took things to the next level during his appearance on the “Hot Ones” season 14 finale.

The “Jackass” star joined in on the show for the second time talk about his his latest TV movie, “Gnarly”.

RELATED: ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Feels The Love From Fans As He Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety

The comedian and YouTuber also told viewers about his own hot sauce brand called Steve-O’s Hot Sauce for Your Butthole.

After chomping down on the wings of death, Steve-O decided that he needed to take things a step further in order to truly leave his mark on the show.

“I don’t even have to ask you who you think is the king of ‘Hot Ones’, we all know it’s Gordon Ramsay,” noted the 46-year-old star.

The TV chef fearlessly appeared on the show back in 2019.

RELATED: Steve-O And Johnny Knoxville Hospitalized Just Two Days Into Shooting ‘Jackass 4’

“I mean that guy was an absolute maniac on this show, so I’m not willing to call it here,” Steve-O added, before downing an entire bottle of his own hot sauce.

If that wasn’t enough, the daredevil then proceeded to splash some of the hot sauce into his own eye.

RELATED: Steve-O And Pauly Shore Get Unruly In ‘Guest House’ Trailer

“That last bit was really unnecessary man,” shouted Steve-O between yelps of pain.