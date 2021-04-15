Shania Twain ‘Will Be Calling’ Nick Jonas Soon To ‘Make Some More Music’

Shania Twain is not sleeping on a possible Nick Jonas collaboration.

Twain signed onto the latest episode of “Home Now Radio” on Apple Music. During the conversation, the five-time Grammy-winner touched on a team-up with the youngest Jonas brother (excluding Frankie Jonas).

“If you’re a Jonas Brother, you must feel cool all the time. Right?” Twain dished. “Like I would think so. Anyway, I don’t know, but they are cool. Now I would consider Nick Jonas, a friend of mine. He is a sweetheart, and you know, we’ve crossed paths a couple of times.”

“We’ve done some things together, musically, and you know, it’s just a fun, cool friendship that we’ve got, and I look forward to doing more together,” she continued. “So Nick, I will be calling out to you soon so we can get together and make some more music. How about that? That would be so cool, wouldn’t it?”

Twain has not been shy about her love for Haim and continued to promote them on Apple Music.

“This family band is fabulous. It’s a fabulous family band. I love these guys. These girls are superb musicians and they are excellent songwriters,” the Canadian legend gushed. “Talented show women and great singers with a beautiful, beautiful family blend. I was so flattered to be on their radio show. They also have an Apple Music radio show, which is so cool.”

“We chatted and had a few great laughs. Just talked music and reminded each other how much we wanted to get together and make music together,” she concluded. “And we will do that.”