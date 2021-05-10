Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen, Stanley Tucci, Mindy Kaling and more celebs have your summer dinner menu ready.

On Instagram, these food-loving stars have shared their favourite recipes to shake up the classic hamburgers and hotdogs off the barbeque.

To start us off, Teigen, who is the author of two bestselling cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More, shared a delicious whole chicken recipe featuring her new line of Cravings spices.

“The flavours are so good,” Teigen said of the spiced chicken. “And you can use them on more than just chicken – like rim a glass with the tomato basil garlic spice to make a Bloody Mary or use the honey lemon thyme on fish sticks 🤯 YUM.”

After debuting his soothing food series on CNN, “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy”, we just had to include Tucci’s delectable clam pasta.

According to his recipe, the decadent, yet simple dish only consists of four ingredients, “One pound spaghetti, one pound of clams (smaller the better),” a “handful of chopped parsley” and “two cloves of garlic roughly chopped.”

When you’re done with your pasta, Tucci has the perfect after-dinner cocktail – an easy Rob Roy to go with ice cream for dessert.

Gwyneth Paltrow has your summertime lunch covered with her “simple grilled chicken and roasted veg salad” and hubby Brad Falchuck’s favourite chopped salad.

The fresh and tasty recipes are foolproof as Paltrow takes us through each and every step.

When you think “summer” you don’t usually think “soup,” but Mindy Kaling’s vegan dish, which was inspired by pal Natalie Portman, puts all your favourite summer vegetables in one pot.

While we’re on the vegan train, dairy-free food lovers craving mac-n-cheese can thank Ayesha Curry for her new take on the creamy classic.

For his summer recipe, the Canadian “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski teamed up with Alyse Whitney to learn how to make Japchae Jeon.

Drew Barrymore uses an air-fryer for her summertime recipe of “amazing lentil and mushroom burgers.”

Filming the how-to from the set of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host whips up the fresh delight leaving you to top with your favourite condiments and toppings.

More recipes from Barrymore can be found in her upcoming cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life. The book drops Nov. 2.

Take your leftovers to the next level with the help of Jamie Oliver.

“Help make the most of your leftovers,” the celebrity chef promises, “from lamb to hot cross buns to salmon and chocolate.”

Food Network Canada has great menu ideas as well, like Ina Garten’s salted caramel ice cream sundae, Ree Drummond’s gooey grilled cheese, Valerie Bertinelli’s easy French toast and Kardea Brown’s summery bean salad.

Finally, bring out that chicken for a party classic with Buffalo chicken paillard with slaw, blue cheese and scallions from Rachael Ray.