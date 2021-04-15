The Wakandans Are Back In ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Featurette

Click to share this via email

The worlds of “Black Panther” and “Captain America” are colliding once again.

In advance of Friday’s new episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Disney+ has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the return of the Wakandans.

“There’s something magical about it all,” Sebastian Stan says in the clip.

Actress Florence Kasumba, who plays the Dora Milaje warrior Ayo, adds, “When we show up, you don;’t know how many are around.”

The video also shows off some of the incredible action Ayo gets to take part in on the final two episodes of the Marvel show.