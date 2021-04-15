Terry Crews Says Porn Addiction Is Not A Willpower Issue: ‘It’s A Lack Of Information Issue’

Terry Crews is talking about the lessons that he learned from his former porn addiction.

The “America’s Got Talent” host reflected on his recovery while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After Kimmel asked him if he missed watching porn, the 52-year-old actor joked, “Not anymore. There were times when I did. I’m good now!”

Continuing, “But I have to tell you this… people think it’s a willpower issue, but it’s not. It’s literally a lack-of-information issue.”

Crews then explained how knowing “what it does” to an addict can help the person to better understand its potential damage.

“The trick is, you think it’s great,” he went on. “Everything works for you until it doesn’t, and that was one of the things I really wanted to get out [there].”

Crews also spoke about how he is “focused on just improving” as a person, however, the “White Chicks” star noted that it’s easier than ever to get cancelled nowadays.

“I realized the only way to really grow is to try, and make your mistakes on the fly,” he added.

Crews was recently in hot water after making a controversial comment about the Black Lives Matter movement.