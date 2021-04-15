‘Feel Good’ Star Mae Martin Comes Out As Non-Binary: ‘I’m Still Figuring It Out’

Mae Martin is non-binary.

The star of Netflix’s “Feel Good” made the announcement on Wednesday on Instagram. Martin broke it all down in the caption posted with a a series of black-and-white tank top photos, and one of C-3PO.

“The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal,” Martin wrote, “but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful — I’m nonbinary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ but I don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL.)”

RELATED: Elliot Page Shares ‘Feeling Of True Excitement’ About Coming Out As Trans

“I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders. I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always! – and have done since I was a tiny kid,” they continued. “When that dysphoria hits it sucks, and I find wearing a binder […] can sometimes help me feel more confident.”

Martin said they are still figuring out the process for themselves, but wanted to be transparent with fans.

“This aspect of my identity is just one part of me and not the main part at ALL,” they continued. “But I get asked about it a lot in interviews/by online people, and am often inaccurately referred to as a female comedian or a lesbian comedian, so I thought I’d just clarify.”

RELATED: Courtney Stodden Comes Out As Non-Binary

“I haven’t been that clear publicly, or privately to some of my friends to be honest. That’s mainly because I’m still figuring it out,” Martin concluded. “I thought I would be transparent, you know? Now I can just go back to talking about Bette Midler, corn, sloths, etc.”

A number of Martin’s celebrity friends congratulated them on the announcement.

“One Tree Hill” actress Sophia Bush and “Doctors” star Ritu Arya each left a heart emoji; meanwhile, YouTuber Hannah Witton commented with three gold hearts.