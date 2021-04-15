ACM Awards Enlist Cassadee Pope And Buzz Brainard To Host ‘Pre-Party For A Cause’ Livestream

Click to share this via email

Sunday’s ACM Awards party is getting started early.

The annual awards show, taking place on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, announced the official ACM Awards Pre-Party for a Cause in partnership with Crown Royal and ACM Lifting Lives.

Buzz Brainard and Cassadee Pope are set to host the hour-long livestream event, featuring performances by current ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, Kameron Marlowe, Ian Munsick, Tyler Rich, Lily Rose, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson. Pope will also perform.

The livestream will directly support the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund and Packages From Home.

Country music fans can watch the livestream on the Academy of Country Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will play on a loop for 24 hours leading up to the live broadcast of the 56th ACM Awards.

Crown Royal will donate $20,000 toward ACM Lifting Lives’ COVID-19 Response Fund on behalf of the participating artists.

Leading up to the ACM Awards, airing on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, watch ET Canada’s Country Club special at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global on Friday, April 16.

The ACM Awards air live on Sunday, April 18. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are serving as hosts.