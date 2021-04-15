‘Borat Supplemental Report’ Movie Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Is Back

Amazon Prime Video has another dose of Borat for hungry fans.
The streaming service released a trailer for “Borat Supplemental Report” on Thursday, an extended cut of its Oscar-nominated “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.
“‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’,” Amazon Prime Video wrote the trailer’s YouTube description.
A scene from the trailer shows Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) dressed as a fake country singer and running for his life after singing “Wuhan Flu” on stage.
“Go go go. If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation,” he tells the vehicle driver.
“Borat Subsequent Film” was released in October and is nominated for two Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova).