Report: John Corbett Says He’s A Part Of The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’

And just like that, Aidan Shaw has reportedly returned to the world of “Sex And The City”.

John Corbett reveals he’s “very excited” to be a part of the “Sex And The City” reboot, “And Just Like That…”.

“I’m going to do the show,” he tells Page Six. Corbett, 59, will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé in the new 10-episode series for HBO, though he is keeping any further character details under wraps. After Carrie ended their engagement, Aidan went on to marry a designer named Kathy and have three children in the series. He also made an appearance in the second “Sex And The City” movie when Carrie runs into him in Abu Dhabi, where they shared a romantic dinner and a kiss.

When asked how many episodes he’ll appear in, Corbett teases “I think I might be in quite a few.”

RELATED: Chris Noth On Reports He Won’t Star In ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot: ‘Everything Changes’

HBO has neither announced nor confirmed the actor’s involvement in the reboot yet. Corbett previously told Glamour, “no one from their camp has reached out” when discussing the return of Aidan, but said he’d “absolutely” be up for reprising his role.

If Corbett returns to the show, he would appear along with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me,” he adds.

Notably absent from the cast is Kim Cattrall, who will not be returning to the role of Samantha Jones. Corbett notes that he “only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.”

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star David Eigenberg On If He’d Reprise His Role As Steve For The Revival

“They were always cordial. Cordial with me,” he continues, adding about reports about an apparent rift between Cattrall and SJP. “I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it.”

The ‘other’ men of “Sex And The City” — Chris Noth’s Mr. Big and David Eigenberg’s Steve Brady — have both previously stated they’d be open to reprising their roles in the reboot.

Before he makes his return to Aidan Shaw on the much anticipated “SATC” series reboot, Corbett can currently be seen on the legal series “Rebel” opposite Katey Sagal.