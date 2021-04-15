Alicia Keys Expands Partnership With Mercedes-Benz

Alicia Keys is extending her partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

The car manufacturer announced on Thursday that Keys will expand her role as a global partner for the brand. The latest collaboration promotes Mercedes-Benz’s EQS all-electric sedan. Keys previously teamed with the car brand for its Mercedes-Benz S-Class “Fare for What Matters” campaign earlier this month.

“I am proud to continue collaborating with the Mercedes-Benz global family,” Keys said in a press release. “Mercedes is a company that continues to be on the edge of innovation and are constantly looking for meaningful ways to connect technology and humanity.”

“Keys will also participate in the brands ‘She’s Mercedes’ initiative,” Mercedes-Benz shared in the release. “Which launched in 2015 to empower women by giving them a place to network, exchange thoughts and ideas as well as to inspire and support each other.”