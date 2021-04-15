Dale Moss Says Cheating Rumours ‘Sucked’ And Reveals That He And Clare Crawley Are In A ‘Good Place’

“The Bachelorette” winner Dale Moss is telling the truth about his relationship with Clare Crawley.

The former pro-football player addressed the cheating rumours that have surrounded him while joining in on the latest episode of the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn“.

“That was never a conversation, even when we went through our split. It wasn’t even a thing. It was never even a topic of conversation,” he said. “You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character, and something you’re completely against, those are the hardest things to handle.”

Discussing the status of his relationship with Crawley now, Moss continued, “We’ve never hid throughout this entire time we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together.

“Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us, in time we’ll speak about that together.”

The 32-year-old star said that competing on “The Bachelorette” was the “best decision” of his life.

Asked if he was an engaged man, Moss remained coy, replying, “I’ll say this, Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that.”

Moss also reacted to Colton Underwood’s coming-out announcement.

He added, “As long as he’s happy and can go through each and every day feeling good about himself, there’s nothing but love and respect.”