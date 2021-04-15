Patricia Arquette Reveals She Once Dated A Murderer

Click to share this via email

Patricia Arquette once dated a murderer.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, joined in on a popular Twitter prompt on Thursday, which asked people to reveal their most awkward date stories.

According to the star, she once went on a date with former professional skateboarder Mark ‘Gator’ Rogowski.

“Second date. Pro skateboarder. Really cute. Friends with my friends,” she explained in the tweet. “We made out but something about how he kissed me freaked me out. I gave him a fake number.”

She added, “Years later he killed his girlfriend.”

In a couple follow-up tweets, Arquette explained why the kiss “felt aggressive,” “Like pushing me back hard with his jaw and it felt like it was angry.”

She later added, “Moral to the story — Trust your instincts.”

In 1991, Rogowski confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering his 22-year-old model girlfriend Jessica Bergsten.