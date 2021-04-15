Patricia Arquette Reveals She Once Dated A Murderer

By Aynslee Darmon.

Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette — Photo: Getty Images

Patricia Arquette once dated a murderer.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, joined in on a popular Twitter prompt on Thursday, which asked people to reveal their most awkward date stories.

According to the star, she once went on a date with former professional skateboarder Mark ‘Gator’ Rogowski.

RELATED: Patricia Arquette Quits Smoking To Avoid COVID-19 Risks

“Second date. Pro skateboarder. Really cute. Friends with my friends,” she explained in the tweet. “We made out but something about how he kissed me freaked me out. I gave him a fake number.”

She added, “Years later he killed his girlfriend.”

In a couple follow-up tweets, Arquette explained why the kiss “felt aggressive,” “Like pushing me back hard with his jaw and it felt like it was angry.”

She later added, “Moral to the story — Trust your instincts.”

RELATED: Patricia Arquette Accidentally — But Totally Captured On Camera — Hits Joey King On The Head With Her Golden Globe

In 1991, Rogowski confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering his 22-year-old model girlfriend Jessica Bergsten.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP