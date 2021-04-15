Pete Davidson, Regina King And More Honoured During PETA’s Fourth Annual ‘Oscats’

Click to share this via email

PETA is honouring the most animal-friendly films of the year.

During their fourth annual “Oscats”, the Animals in Film and Television division of the organization is celebrating the movies that promoted kindness to animals.

Instead of a statue, the winners will each receive a framed certificate.

Every year, PETA celebrates outstanding achievements in animal advocacy through film with our Oscat Awards. PETA’s 2020 awardees have officially been announced! Can you guess what made the list? https://t.co/RffpUkHUGl — PETA (@peta) April 15, 2021

Pete Davidson’s “Hunt Mushrooms, Not Animals” t-shirt in “The King Off Staten Island” won the Best Costume award and the “Meat Is Murder” sticker spotted in “Sound Of Metal” won Sticking It To Meat.

Regina King took home the One To Watch award for not forcing a single animal on the set of “One Night In Miami”, David Fincher’s “Mank” won the Monkey Scene, Monkey Didn’t for using digitally rendered monkeys, elephants, and giraffes instead of real wild animals in the Oscar-nominated flick.

This film brought back old-time Hollywood without the old-time cruelty! The capuchin monkeys, giraffes, & elephants used in #Mank were all rendered using stunning CGI. Wild animals don’t belong on set. PETA is honoring it with the ‘Monkey Scene, Monkey Didn’t’ Oscat award. pic.twitter.com/P1DlKObGeu — PETA (@peta) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, “The Call Of The Wild” was awarded Best Bear Who Wasn’t There for the use of CGI. Similarly, “Dolittle” was praised for using CGI animals with the Tech, Not Terror award.

Mike White and “The One And Only Ivan” won Best Adapted Screenplay for White’s anti-captivity message, while not using real wild animals during filming and “I’m Thinking Of Ending Things” nabbed the Meta Meat-Free Moment award for a character’s rant about the killing of cows to make hamburgers.

Finally, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend” took home the Oscat for Best SeaWorld Snark for the show’s Blackfish shoutout.

Read the full list of winners at PETA.org.