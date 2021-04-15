Hilary Duff Admits She’s Having A ‘Really Hard’ Time With Breastfeeding Newborn Mae

Hilary Duff is opening up about breastfeeding.

The “Younger” actress, 33, who welcomed daughter Mae James Koma on March 24, revealed she’s having a “really hard” time breastfeeding the newborn. Duff shares little Mae and 2-year-old daughter Banks with husband Matthew Koma. The blonde stunner is also mom to Luca, 9.

Chatting with Dr. Elliot Berlin on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast, Duff revealed breastfeeding hasn’t been easy.

“I’d say it was the easiest with Luca,” she explained. “All of the babies latch really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me. In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.”

She added: “Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”

“Right now, I don’t know that I’m not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven’t in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I’m not, and that she’s not getting enough, and then I’m in my head, and then I don’t feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there,” she later explained. “I’m not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she’s gaining weight.”

Duff has previously opened up about making the difficult decision to stop breastfeeding Banks.

“Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six-month-old),” she wrote to Instagram in 2019. “I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going.”

Duff continued, “Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero downtime and am usually pumping in a hair and makeup trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a ‘break’ because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles!”