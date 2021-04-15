Keri Hilson Reveals She And Beyonce Have Squashed Their Rumoured Beef: ‘There Was A Bit Of Healing’

Keri Hilson says she has no beef with Beyonce.

The singer chatted with radio host Persia Nicole this week and revealed the pair have had a “healing” moment.

Feud rumours began to swirl in 2009 after Hilson’s remix of her song “Turnin’ Me On” leaked. The track featured lyrics that many believe shaded Beyonce and fellow singer Ciara.

“Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left,” Hilson sang on the track, referencing Bey’s 2006 hit “Irreplaceable”. “She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Goes Glam While Celebrating 13th Anniversary With Jay-Z

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Hilson explained in the new interview. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Compares Gihanna Zoë, 17, To Beyoncé As She Belts Out Ed Sheeran Track On ‘The Voice’

Hilson also revealed she would love to collab with Queen Bey.

“It would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open,” she said. “I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

Hilson has previously addressed the feud rumours, during an interview with Atlanta radio station V103, she said, “I’m not jealous of anybody’s career. I’ve worked with Ciara many times. I’m a fan of Beyonce’s.”