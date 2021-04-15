Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk Drop NSFW ‘Movie’ Music Video

Click to share this via email

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another NSFW music video.

The Grammy Award winning rapper teamed up with Lil Durk for the release of “Movie”.

No surprise, Megan’s legendary dance skills were front and centre as she sported long blonde hair for the strip club themed video.

Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan also make cameos in the Mike Ho directed video.

“Movie” is off of her 2020 album Good News.