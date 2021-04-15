Sharon Osbourne To Appear On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ For First Interview Since Exit From ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne wil be breaking her silence.

This week, HBO announced that Osbourne will be a guest on Friday’s edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher”, her first interview since her controversial exit from “The Talk”.

Osbourne parted ways with the show last month after her contentious conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood on the March 10 episode.

Underwood challenged Osbourne on her public support of Piers Morgan after his exit from “Good Morning Britain” over comments about Meghan Markle that were perceived by numerous viewers to be racist, with Underwood telling Osbourne she was “giving safe haven to something he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne subsequently claimed she’d been “blindsided” by network executives who set her up without informing her of the direction the conversation would take. CBS launched an internal investigation and found no evidence to support her claims.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” CBS’s statement about the investigation declared.

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the statement continued, adding that the network was “coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

Look for Osbourne’s appearance on the Friday, April 16 edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher”.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on Global.