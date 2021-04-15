Courteney Cox Proves She Is Just Like Monica Geller

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It turns out that Courteney Cox is more like her “Friends” character than anyone knew.

Cox’s Monica Geller was known for her clean freak ways and perfectionist ways.

Cox called on her Instagram followers to “Tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.”

RELATED: Rep Shoots Down ‘False’ Rumour That Jennifer Aniston Revealed Plans To Adopt A Baby During ‘Friends’ Reunion

The star then pulled out her perfectly organized drawer where each utensil had its own holder, labelled spices (with all the jars facing the correct way) and tidy pantry.

“I know,” she joked at the end.

Kathy Najimy responding saying, “I’m the opposite of a Monica… I’m the lady who owns the thrift store in ‘The One with the vintage stuff.'”

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland quipped, “I had an orgasm when that drawer opened.”

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Reunion Wraps Filming On HBO Max Special

Cox, along with her “Friends” co-stars, recently wrapped filming on their HBO Max unscripted special. No air date has been announced yet.