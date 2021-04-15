Adjoa Andoh Explains Why Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ Doesn’t Need Regé-Jean Page

Fans were shocked and disappointed to learn that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to “Bridgeton” for season two, but according to co-star Adjoa Andoh, the exit makes sense.

As season two will no longer focus on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Page), all eyes will be on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he “dominates the social season.”

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Producer Shonda Rhimes Says She Was ‘Really Shocked’ By Fans’ Reaction To Regé-Jean Page’s Departure

“We’re following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn’s beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go,” Andoh told E!’s Daily Pop.

Adding, “Season 2, it’s Anthony Bridgerton, so there you are. That’s the arc of the show. We all love Regé and we’re all going to miss Regé.”

Andoh also revealed the two “share a love for punk.”

“He’s a lovely man and he’ll be my friend for life,” she concluded.

RELATED: Regé-Jean Page Reportedly Turned Down Offer To Return For ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Bailey previously teased season two, telling British Vogue that the “campy, plush spectacle of the ‘Bridgerton’ world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible.”

“It’s mad, and it’s brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it’s not just Anthony that we’re going to delve into,” he said.