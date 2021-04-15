LAPD On The Scene After ‘Possible Shooting’ Near The Set Of ABC’s ‘The Rookie’

Multiple new outlets are reporting a shooting near the Los Angeles set of TV series “The Rookie” on Thursday.

The LAPD’s William Cooper confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that officers were called to investigate a “possible shooting” at approximately 2:56 p.m. at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street, which he confirmed was “a film set.”

Officers reportedly canvassed the area but did not identify a suspect.

“Sources tell THR the incident took place near the filming location of ABC’s police drama ‘The Rookie’, starring Nathan Fillion as an LAPD officer,” noted THR. “The shooting took place as ‘The Rookie’ was changing locations. The production broke early and was in the midst of moving to a different location — away from where the incident occurred — when the shooting took place. The crew took shelter until police arrived on the scene.”

TMZ offered further detail, reporting that the show was filming on location outside Los Angeles Center Studios near downtown L.A. when “someone ran by on foot and fired three shots that hit a building near the set location.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that the production left the area following the incident, and that the series will be filming at another location on Thursday night.

ET Canada has reached out to ABC for comment.