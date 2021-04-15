Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases His Son’s ‘Walking Dead’ Appearance

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son is following in his footsteps.

On Thursday, “The Walking Dead” actor shared an image of his son, Augustus “Gus” Morgan, 11, in full zombie makeup.

“My kid. Just a peek… as a dad, I have to say, I’d be hard pressed to remember a time I’ve been more proud of this dude. Can’t wait for y’all to see him in action,” he wrote on Instagram.

Morgan previously told James Corden how Gus has a “cool little role” during the final season of the hit show.

“My 11-year-old son is going to be the featured walker in episode 5,” he gushed. “He’s been getting his COVID test so he can be on set and all that. He is so pumped it’s ridiculous.”

Morgan’s wife, Hilarie Burton, has also joined the show as his on-screen wife Lucille.

“It was the best thing, ever. She was so f***ing good. I was so proud of her,” he told Collider of working with Burton.