Gwen Stefani Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Don’t Speak’ With Same Dress

Gwen Stefani is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Don’t Speak”, even though it looks like it could have been filmed yesterday.
“25 years and 815 million views on youtube later (😳). thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years ❤️ happy anniversary,” Stefani wrote on Instagram next the music video and another of No Doubt chatting about their band.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Saweetie For New Version Of ‘Slow Clap’
In the clips, Stefani wore a blue and white polka dot dress. Proving that she hasn’t aged a day, she popped the same dress.
“Look at that,” she said on TikTok, showing off the dress. “Except for a little bit of Blake,” Stefani added laughing as she panned the camera to reveal white cowboy boots–clearly the influence her fiancé had on her.
RELATED: Blake Shelton Teases Possible Wedding Date When He And Gwen Stefani Will Finally Say ‘I Do’
@gwenstefani
happy 25 years of #dontspeak ❤️ gx #letmereintroducemyself
Stefani is currently working on her 5th studio album that is expected out this year. She has already released the single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”.