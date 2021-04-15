Fyre Festival Ordered To Pay Ticket Holders $7,200 Each In $2M Class Action Settlement

Those unfortunate music fans who were duped into buying tickets to the sham Fyre Festival look like they’ll be getting a refund.

According to a court documents obtained by People, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York has brokered a settlement deal between the organizers of the notorious festival and the 277 ticket holders.

While the final amount will be subject to approval of the court, if the settlement stands it would see each person who purchased a Fyre Festival ticket receiving approximately $7,200.

“Billy [McFarland] went to jail, ticket holders can get some money back, and some great documentaries were made,” said Ben Meiselas, lead lawyer representing the ticket holders. “Now that’s what I call justice.”

Festival co-founder McFarland is currently behind bars while serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading to two counts of wire fraud after conning more than 80 investors out of a collective $26 million.

The festival became infamous when those who arrived for what had been billed as a luxury weekend full found themselves in shoddy tents with no bathroom facilities, and the gourmet food that was promised turned out to be baloney sandwiches served in styrofoam containers, and shared photos on social media.

The Fyre Festival fiasco went on to become the focus of two separate documentaries, one streaming on Hulu, the other on Netflix.