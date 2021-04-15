2021 Latin American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The Latin American Music Awards are finally here! The star-studded, three-hour event will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and air live on Telemundo. Hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, the awards show will honour the best in Latin music and feature performances by Karol G, Ozuna, Anitta, Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Carrie Underwood, who will join David Bisbal to perform their hit song, “Tears of Gold.”

J Balvin and Karol G — both up for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year — have the most nominations with nine each, followed by Bad Bunny with eight nominations and Ozuna with seven.

Three special honours will be awarded tonight to individuals with resilient and inspiring careers. Ozuna will receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award, Alejandro Fernandez will receive the Icon Award and Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez will receive the Legend Award.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg, Underwood, Doja Cat, Sia and Nicki Minaj are up for their first Latin AMA award, for their collaborations with Latinx artists.

See the full list of winners below. ET will be updating this list throughout the show, with the winners in bold.

Artist of the Year

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• Daddy Yankee

• Eslabon Armado

• J Balvin

• Karol G

• Maluma

• Ozuna

• Sech

New Artist of the Year

• Camilo

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Dos Carnales

• Myke Towers

• Natanael Cano

• Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year

• Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” **WINNER**

• Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Album of the Year

• Anuel AA – Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

• J Balvin – Colores

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favourite Artist – Female

• Anitta **WINNER**

• Becky G

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Shakira

Favorite Artist – Male

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Favorite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado **WINNER**

• Jowell & Randy

• Reik

Favourite Artist – Pop

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Luis Fonsi

• Ricky Martin

• Shakira

Favourite Album – Pop

• Camilo – Por Primera Vez**WINNER**

• Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

• Pedro Capó – Munay

• Reik – Ahora

Favourite Song – Pop

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

• Camilo – “Favorito”

• Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

• Ricky Martin – “Tiburones”

• Shakira & Anuel AA – “Me Gusta”

Favourite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

• Carin Leon

• Christian Nodal

• El Fantasma

• Junior H

• Lenin Ramírez

• Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican, Favourite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Album – Regional Mexican

• Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

• Eslabon Armado – Tu Veneno Mortal

• Junior H – Atrapado En Un Sueño

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favourite Song – Regional Mexican

• Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “En Eso No Quedamos”

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué Maldición”

• Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

• Los Dos Carnales – “El Envidioso”

• Natanael Cano – “Amor Tumbado” **WINNER**