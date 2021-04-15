CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh Reveals 2-Year-Old Son Has Succumbed To Brain Cancer: ‘I Lost All My Dreams And Hopes’

CNN correspondent Rene Marsh took to Instagram on Thursday to share some devastating news: her 2-year-old son Blake has passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

In her heartbreaking post, Marsh shared several pictures of “Blakey,” who was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019.

“In your 25 months on earth you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had. You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life,” she wrote in tribute to her son.

“I didn’t just lose you Blakey, I lost all my dreams and hopes that a mom has for her son,” she shared. “I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all.”

Marsh concluded by telling her followers that she’s “dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer for the rest of my life… Your life was not in vain my sweet angel.”