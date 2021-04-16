Brie Larson Teaches Marvel Co-Star Tessa Thompson How To Play ‘Fortnite’

Captain Marvel and Valkyrie are now internet gaming buddies.

On the latest episode of her YouTube show, Brie Larson invites fellow “Avengers” cast member Tessa Thompson on for a game of “Fortnite”.

The only catch is that Thompson still needs to learn how to play the popular online game, but Larson is more than happy to teach her.

“I’ve lost a lot of my life to this game is what I’m saying,” Larson says.

After watcher her show how it’s done, Thompson says she might need a little more practice before they can join up on the same squad to take on more enemies down the road.

A moment I will *forever* cherish… introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real life squad – The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 15, 2021

Earlier this week, Larson introduced her own Fortnite Locker in the game, featuring special character skin, tools and more.