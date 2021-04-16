Marcia Gay Harden Apologizes To Judi Dench Over ‘Misinterpreted’ Comments

Marcia Gay Harden has got nothing but respect for Dame Judi Dench.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the actress talked about her experience winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for her role as Lee Krasner in the film “Pollock”.

That year, Harden was up against stiff competition from Dench for “Chocolat”, Kate Hudson for “Almost Famous”, Frances McDormand for “Almost Famous”, and Julie Walters for “Billy Elliot”.

“It just felt great. And by the way, I felt the girls were really happy for me as well,” Harden said, but added, “There was one I will not mention — but it wasn’t Kate — who seemingly wasn’t so happy.”

While she didn’t name the person, in question, she did seemingly rule out McDormand and Walters as well, leaving readers to speculate that Dench had been displeased by Harden’s win.

Seeing people take her words that way, Harden shared a post on Instagram, apologizing to Dench for the comment.

“In a recent interview, one of my answers that related to Dame Judi Dench was misinterpreted,” she wrote. “I have never met Ms. Dench – though if I had, I am certain I would have found her to be as generous and supportive as she is respected. I am deeply sorry for anything that would have led anyone to think otherwise.”

While Dench lost out to Harden that year, she did come away with the Best Supporting Actress prize in 1999 for her performance as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love”.