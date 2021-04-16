Tiffany Haddish Gets A Surprise From Whoopi Goldberg And Talks To Andra Day As ‘Ellen’ Guest Host

Click to share this via email

Tiffany Haddish is back on hosting duties.

On Friday, the comedian and “Bad Trip” star takes over as guest host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and things get started right with a surprise from Whoopi Goldberg.

During her monologue, Haddish talks about her big Grammy win for her comedy album Black Mitzvah, making her only the second Black woman to win in the category, after Goldberg took home the prize in 1986.

As a surprise, Goldberg sent Haddish a video message congratulating her.

“If I was there with her right now, I’d say, ‘Congratulations, but it’s not a surprise, because you one funny woman. One funny woman!'”

Also on the show, Haddish welcomes Oscar-nominated “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” star Andra Day.

During their conversation, Day reveals that she received flowers from Beyoncé congratulating her.

“They’re still kicking, too,” she said. “They may be dead, but they’re never leaving my house.”

Day also gives viewers a taste of her incredible performance in the film by singing a rendition of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” in the voice of Billie Holiday.

Finally, Haddish also shares a virtual performance from K-pop superstars Tomorrow X Together.