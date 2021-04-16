Young Thug Debuts ‘Solid’ Collab With Drake, New Album ‘Slime Language 2’

Click to share this via email

Young Thug’s highly anticipated album, Slime Language 2, has arrived.

The record dropped Friday and features a number of collabs, including “Solid” with Drake. Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Coi Leray, Skepta, and others also make guest appearances.

“Solid” also features Young Stoner Life and Gunna. Drake joins the track to rap about his questionable interactions with a woman in his life. Thug comes in at the end to close out the track.

Ahead of the album, Thug released three singles, “Take It to Trial,” “GFU” and “That Go!”.

4/16 THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/Lxr5rhyavJ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 13, 2021

Thug dropped the first Slime Language album in 2018. He later released his most recent solo album So Much Fun in 2019 before collaborating with Chris Brown on the record Slime & B in 2020.

Slime Language 2 is streaming everywhere now.