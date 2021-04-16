John Stamos Was ‘Disappointed’ That The Olsen Twins Didn’t Cameo In ‘Fuller House’

“Fuller House” fans sadly never saw the return of Michelle Tanner.

On Thursday, John Stamos appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked about the end of the sitcom revival last year and the absence of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said, ‘We’re not doing it,’ that they weren’t doing it?” Cohen asked, based on a fan query.

“Yeah, that was pretty much it,” Stamos said. “I mean, you know, we were disappointed, but we understood. I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.'”

In an interview with TVLine in December 2019, “Fuller House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure said that the show’s producers did not even reach out to the Olsens to appear in the final season, explaining, “It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it.”