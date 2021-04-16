‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Takes On Police Brutality, Racial Injustice In Emotional New Episode

Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID on “Grey’s Anatomy”. (ABC/Christopher Willard)

This article contains spoilers from the most recent episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“Grey’s Anatomy” addressed important social issues on Thursday night’s episode.

The beloved series took on police brutality and racial injustice in the new episode by having the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial aid patients injured at a Black Lives Matter protest. Meanwhile, another doctor, new character Dr. Winston Ndugu, played by Anthony Hill, dealt with racial profiling at the hands of law enforcement.

The heartbreaking episode, titled “Sign O’ the Times”, begins with Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) discussing their new patient, an elderly woman who was tear-gassed by police during the protest.

“We were marching peacefully,” Webber explained. “She was marching peacefully. Can you imagine firing poison gas at this woman? Still marching at her age.”

“What was it out there?” Jackson asked.

“It was beautiful,” Webber said. “First, it was frightening and it was messy but it was still beautiful. There were young people handing out water and masks. It was organized. There was a feeling in the air. You have to put yourself on the line to be part of it. But good trouble lights you up.”

Later on, we see Dr. Maggie Pierce’s (Kelly McCreary) fiancé Dr. Ndugu being pulled over by police. The future husband and wife duo were talking to each other on the phone when police pulled him over.

“Music off, hat off, hands on the wheel,” Ndugu said as the police officer approached his car.

“Winston, are you there? I can’t hear anything,” Pierce said nervously.

“I’m going to need to turn off your phone, sir,” the officer said.

“It’s just my fiancé,” Ndugu ensured.

“Are you failing to comply?” the officer responded.

Later, after the police allowed Ndugu to go, he called Pierce to let her know he was okay.

“They had me get out of the car and take my mask off,” he recalled. “They had me do a DUI test. And they checked the trunk. They checked the car. They unpacked all my stuff. The police dog sniffed it over. The dog sniffed me. They let me go. I’m good. That’s why it took so long.”

He later explained why he was pulled over in the first place, “My bike rack was obscuring my licence plate and then they saw me. It turned into one of those things, I guess. Maggie, I’m a little bit shaken up right now. I don’t know if I’m good to drive yet. I’m not good. I’m not okay yet. I’ve just got to breathe.”

The important episode comes while the hospital still deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.