‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Surprises Fans With Game-Changing Cameo

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Fans of the Marvel series did not see this one coming.

On Friday, Disney+ premiered the penultimate episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, bringing with it one of the most surprising cameos in Marvel history.

SPOILERS BELOW!

In the episode, Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes an appearance as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, setting up her role as one of the Marvel Universe’s new Big Bads.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Photo: Marvel Studios

In the episode, Valentina arrives after John Walker is stripped of his Captain America rank, telling him he did the right thing by taking the Super Soldier serum, and adding that he should pick up the phone when she calls him in the future.

According to Vanity Fair, Louis-Dreyfus was originally intended to make her Marvel debut in “Black Widow” in 2020, but the film’s release has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus to July 9, 2021.

Still, the actress’s entry into the MCU was a well-kept secret, and the precise role she will play going forward is also unclear, though in the comic books, the Contessa has taken on the mantle of the villainous Power Broker, as well as Madame Hydra.

On Twitter, fans were shocked and excited about Louis-Dreyfus’s cameo.

