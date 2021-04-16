Scarlett Johansson Showed Her Daughter ‘Home Alone 3’ To See If She’d Recognize Her 11-Year-Old Mom

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few people who remember that there was actually a “Home Alone 3” — but only because she was in it.

In the 1997 sequel — the first “Home Alone” without star Macaulay Culkin — the future “Avengers” star was just 11 when she played the older sister of the film’s pint-sized protagonist, portrayed by Alex D. Linz.

In a new interview with People, Johansson recalled spending a recent snow day indoors watching the movie with her daughter Rose Dorothy, 6.

“We definitely dug back into the nostalgic ’90s movies,” she said, explaining that her daughter had loved watching the original “Home Alone” and its sequel.

When it came to watch the third movie, however, Johansson didn’t tell her daughter that she’d be watching her mom on-screen.

“I just wanted her to make the discovery,” Johansson laughed. “Of course, she didn’t because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, ‘Who’s that person?!’ She was like, ‘You?'”