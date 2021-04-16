Shania Twain Tries On ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ Outfit 20 Years Later

Click to share this via email

Shania Twain is back in that iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” outfit.

Twenty years after debuting the beloved track and music video, the Canadian icon, 55, slipped into the black top-hat and veil, black bustier minidress, white jacket, silk gloves and thigh-high velvet boots and looked as good as ever.

In a video shared to Instagram, Twain clipped together a portion of the original music video with herself now wearing the sexy look.

“The best part about being a woman, is the prerogative to have a little fun,” Twain sings in the original clip before cutting to present day.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman” debuted in 1997 and remains a classic country tune.

In 2000, Twain and the track won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.