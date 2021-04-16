Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter After Quitting 3 Weeks Ago

By Brent Furdyk.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen — CPImages

Try as she might, Chrissy Teigen could not escape the pull of social media.

Last month, she broke the hearts of her one million Twitter followers when she announced she was quitting the platform.

Twitter, she wrote in a series of tweets before deactivating her account, “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

However, after three weeks of silence, Teigen returned to Twitter Friday morning because she discovered she missed the experience.

In a response to one of her followers, she joked,

 

