Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter After Quitting 3 Weeks Ago

Try as she might, Chrissy Teigen could not escape the pull of social media.

Last month, she broke the hearts of her one million Twitter followers when she announced she was quitting the platform.

Twitter, she wrote in a series of tweets before deactivating her account, “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

However, after three weeks of silence, Teigen returned to Twitter Friday morning because she discovered she missed the experience.

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

In a response to one of her followers, she joked,