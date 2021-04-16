Amanda Seyfried Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret While Shooting ‘Mank’

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried — Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre

Filming “Mank” while pregnant had its challenges.

In a new Vanity Fair “Cocktail Hour, Live!” conversation with Julianne Moore, the Oscar-nominated actress talked about the experience of shooting the movie while pregnant with her son.

“I’m so glad because I love my son but I was so ill,” she said. “The weekend before one of the big scenes where actually I don’t have any lines… I thought that it was going to be a little easier [even] knowing that I was going to have to be in the makeup chair at 3:30 [a.m.] on one of the days.”

She added, “I was in bed the whole weekend thinking, I don’t think I can do this. I can’t be sick and working with David Fincher and play Marion Davies at the same time.”

Seyfried also revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret from everyone on the set except for the costume designer.

“I’m four and a half weeks pregnant, I’m not supposed to say anything but I’m bloated and I can only eat cream cheese!” she laughed.

Seyfried also talked about prepping for her upcoming role as real-life, disgraced businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes.

“I’m not imitating, but I’m capturing the essence that hopefully the audience starts to believe me as her,” the actress said.

Also during the conversation, Seyfried revealed her middle school obsession with “Dawson’s Creek”.

“I turned into Joey Potter,” she said.

