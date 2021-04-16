Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional New Single ‘Sabotage’

Bebe Rexha has a new single.

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming sophomore record Better Mistakes, the singer, 31, debuted the emotional track “Sabotage”.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Is A Sexy Vampire In Sizzling ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

“Why do I sabotage everything I love? / It’s always beautiful until I f**k it up,” she sings. “Why do I sabotage everything I love? / The walls are closin’ in because I built them up.”

Photo: Warner Music

Of the new song, Rexha says, “‘Sabotage’ is one of the most vulnerable songs on my new album, Better Mistakes. It’s just as beautiful as it is painfully honest. I admit to getting in my own way when things are going well.”

RELATED: Bebe Rexha ‘Traumatized’ After Being Flashed During Instagram Live Chat

She added, “I know I am not alone in experiencing self-sabotage during life’s most precious moments, and this ballad is an acknowledgment that sometimes we are our own worst enemy.”

Better Mistakes drops May 7.