Jimmy Fallon Joins Twitch By Playing Online Game With ‘Stranger Things’ Stars

Jimmy Fallon is joining the online world of Twitch with the help of “Stranger Things” stars Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp.

On Thursday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, Fallon popped on a gaming headset and indulged in a round of the popular online game “Among Us”.

Along with Matarazzo and Schnapp, players included Roots members Questlove, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and “Captain” Kirk Douglas, along with Twitch streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Victoria Tran.

In the game, players’ avatars are crew members in a spaceship and have to determine which of them are secretly “imposters” who are murdering the other crew members.

As expected, things veered between gruesome and silly. “Yo, I saw my murder,” declared Questlove, a look of mock horror on his face after his avatar got whacked. “Someone decapitated me.”

The game was about more than just late-night hijinks, however; the event was set up to raise money for the food-bank charity Feeding America. Viewers were asked to give what they could while watching the fun unfold.