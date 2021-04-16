Anderson Cooper Says Andy Cohen’s Son Microwaved His Baby Boy’s Teddy Bear

Kids really do the darnedest things.

On Thursday, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared a hilarious story involving his baby son Wyatt and his friend Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Is Too Cute Reading To His 10-Month-Old Son

“So you really have to keep an eye on Andy’s son,” Kimmel said, pointing out the age difference between Wyatt, who turns one this month, and Ben, who is two.

“You have no idea,” Cooper said, recalling a story of what Ben once did to a teddy bear Wyatt got as a gift.

“My son hadn’t even played with it, and all of a sudden, there’s this smell and some smoke and we realize that Andy’s son has taken my son’s bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on,” the anchor said.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Admits It’s ‘Weird’ Co-Parenting With Ex Benjamin Maisani But Says ‘He Is Such A Great Parent’

“I mean, he baked the bear,” Cooper continued. “It was in there for, like, 10 seconds. And literally there was smoke coming out.”

He added, “Kids do the darnedest things. Keep Wyatt away from the Cohen boy, I don’t know many times I told ya.”