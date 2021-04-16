Harry Styles Dressed As Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is The Latest Twitter Craze

By Aynslee Darmon.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles — Photo: Getty Images

He might not be our Prince Eric in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” remake, but Harry Styles would make the perfect Ariel.

On Friday, photos of the “Golden” singer dressed as the beloved mermaid emerged on Twitter, causing fans to go wild.

The new photos, which feature Styles in a shell bra and green fins with a glass of champagne, come after rumours circulated that Styles could star as the handsome Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”.

According to Styles, he turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict.

Telling Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in 2019, Styles explained, “I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man.

“He’s great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn’t… It’s going to be an amazing film.”

The upcoming remake stars Halle Bailey as Ariel with Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Actor Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric.

“The Little Mermaid” has no confirmed release date.

