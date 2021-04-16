Harry Styles Dressed As Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is The Latest Twitter Craze

Click to share this via email

He might not be our Prince Eric in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” remake, but Harry Styles would make the perfect Ariel.

On Friday, photos of the “Golden” singer dressed as the beloved mermaid emerged on Twitter, causing fans to go wild.

The new photos, which feature Styles in a shell bra and green fins with a glass of champagne, come after rumours circulated that Styles could star as the handsome Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”.

According to Styles, he turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict.

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

We're not same bro

Ur Ariel My Ariel pic.twitter.com/84WIIlxPhF — || Zeno¹ᴰ ☕ || (@Zeno_1D) April 16, 2021

i can’t explain why but ariel harry makes ballerina harry seem so much more casual pic.twitter.com/WX2dx24h1F — brooke (@ggoldenbillie) April 16, 2021

The duality of Harry Styles as Ariel and as Prince Eric✨ pic.twitter.com/sglAvtNnX8 — Teena (@Teena_Guleria) April 16, 2021

harry styles has officially claimed ariel and her entire brand pic.twitter.com/SJZhWzQ7vs — WHO SHOULDN’T GET A HAIRCUT? (@erodaprotector) April 16, 2021

ariel harry has a mermaid tail AND legs that’s how talented he is pic.twitter.com/RV4Wz4eeYi — am SEE PINNED PLS (@fitflwt) April 16, 2021

anyways i’m gonna be ariel for halloween except with a tattoo sleeve and a champagne glass pic.twitter.com/ynLVVANqDL — elena! ²⁸ᴴ (@ot5elena) April 16, 2021

Telling Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in 2019, Styles explained, “I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man.

“He’s great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn’t… It’s going to be an amazing film.”

The upcoming remake stars Halle Bailey as Ariel with Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Actor Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric.

“The Little Mermaid” has no confirmed release date.