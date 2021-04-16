Prince Edward, Countess Sophie & Daughter Louise View Tributes To Prince Philip

By Brent Furdyk.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor — STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were joined by their daughter Lady Louise for a visit of Windsor Castle, where members of the public had left messages, flowers, and other tributes in honour of Prince Philip, who passed away last Friday at age 99.

Photographers captured the royals viewing the tributes lain outside the Windsor Castle chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor
Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) — STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Queen was spotted that same day walking her corgi and her dorgi after driving her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place at the Windsor Castle chapel on Saturday, April 17.

 

