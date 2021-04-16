Prince Edward, Countess Sophie & Daughter Louise View Tributes To Prince Philip

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were joined by their daughter Lady Louise for a visit of Windsor Castle, where members of the public had left messages, flowers, and other tributes in honour of Prince Philip, who passed away last Friday at age 99.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise view a selection of messages and flowers left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh, as well as tributes from organisations that His Royal Highness was affiliated with. pic.twitter.com/HBkimO7Rl6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

Photographers captured the royals viewing the tributes lain outside the Windsor Castle chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Queen was spotted that same day walking her corgi and her dorgi after driving her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place at the Windsor Castle chapel on Saturday, April 17.