Kenan Thompson And More Celebrity Judges Welcome The NHL Fan Skills Class Of 2021

Fifteen young wizards on the ice are official all-stars.

On Friday, the NHL Fan Skills Class of 2021 was announced, chosen from submission from all around the world by a panel of judges that included Global’s “SNL” star Kenan Thompson.

Joining him to make the selections were Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle, United States Olympic gold medalist and Chicago Blackhawks development coach Kendall Coyne Schofield and three-time Stanley Cup champion and NBC Sports NHL studio analyst Patrick Sharp.

“I was thrilled to be a judge for NHL Fan Skills at Home, which showcased the amazing and unique talent of the most creative fans in all of hockey. I was in absolute awe of the incredible videos that passionate NHL fans across the world submitted,” Thompson said. “I especially loved all the Mighty Ducks videos! While we faced some tough choices, we have without a doubt picked some of the coolest hockey fan skills videos on the planet.”

Due to this year’s NHL All-Star Game being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fans were asked to emulate their favourite hockey stars’ moves on video from home, showing off their skills in the categories of Shootout Move, Accuracy, Celly, Trick Shot, and Stickhandling.

Fifteen-year-old Torontonian Dayton O’Donoghue said that she aspires to play hockey at an elite NCAA Division I school.

“I wasn’t certain of how long I would be off the ice and not able to train with my team,” she said. “So, I decided the only way I could continue my passion for self-development was to take matters into my own hands.”